FAIRFIELD (CBS13) — Fairfield Police have closed down Armijo High School as they search for a suspect in a crime officers believe ran on campus.

A suspect in a nearby shooting is being sought. Police are seeing if the suspect made his way onto the campus.

A varsity football game is scheduled at the school for 7:30 p.m. The JV game was slated to start at 5:15 p.m.

The shooting was not on the campus, but was close enough that officers believed one of the suspects may have made their way to the campus.

The shooting happened near Bell Avenue and Washington Street.

This is a developing story, check back for more details.