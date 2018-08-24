STANISLAUS COUNTY (CBS13) — Neighbors in a small urban community just southwest of Ceres are concerned over the fast moving traffic they say gets faster and louder every day.

South Carpenter Road near the St. Stanislaus Golf Course is filled with motorists, bicyclists and even horses.

Dennis Stapleton said he gets angry every time he hears about a senseless car crash involving an innocent animal like a horse.

“Somebody run over my horse, they better run over me too,” Stapleton said.

Stapleton is an avid rider. As a matter of fact, he’s owned horses most of his life. Stapleton’s new home is just feet away from an incident the California Highway Patrol is now investigating.

“You can be sure it was tragic to the horse and you can be sure it was tragic to the rider. And most likely to the guy that was riding the car, the whole thing was a tragedy,” he said.

The CHP isn’t saying much about the car crash that left a horse and its rider badly injured. On social media people who witnessed the incident say the rider had been thrown to the grass, but was sitting up. The horse reportedly suffered head trauma.

Horses along the country road are common for either work or play. Neighbors just hope drivers can learn to share the road.

“The same thing that they always hear all your life is pay attention, all throughout your life you just have to pay attention. It don’t change if you are on a country road, it don’t matter if it’s a bicycle, or a dog, or whatever it is. You are responsible for what you do,” Stapleton said.

CHP continues to investigate the crash, and neighbors here say they just want drivers to use caution on the road and slow down.