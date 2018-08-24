  • CBS13On Air

DIXON (CBS13) – Detectives have made an arrest in the deadly shooting at a Dixon house party from earlier in the summer.

The incident happened back on July 21. Dixon police say officers responded to the 1300 block of Bello Drive to investigate a shooting.

At the scene, 38-year-old Mario Yokoi was found dead. A second shooting victim was also found at the scene and was taken to the hospital.

Detectives say a 17-year-old Sacramento resident was identified as a suspect. The teen had already been booked in Sacramento County on an unrelated charge and has now been taken to Solano County to be booked on attempted murder and robbery charges.

The case is still being actively investigated and more suspects are still being sought.

Anyone with information relevant to the case is asked to contact detectives at (707) 678-7070.

