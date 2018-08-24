ELK GROVE (CBS13) — Elk Grove Police are investigating a rash of armed robberies during online sale meetups.

They happened Thursday night within just a few miles of each other and police say it appears each case is related.

“I actually live one block down and I cannot believe this is happening in my town,” said Elk Grove resident Nancy Passaretti.

Three public schools became the site of three armed robberies in less than two hours in Elk Grove, all the result of online transactions gone bad.

“When you have three in a row and they’re carried out by the same suspects, obviously it’s a time to be worried,” said Elk Grove PD PIO Jason Jimenez.

Three separate meetups were scheduled in a five-mile radius. The first was at Cosumnes River Oaks High School just before 8 p.m. An hour later, another robbery took place at James McKee Elementary and then at Ellen Feickerdt Elementary.

“I mean who does that? That’s my neighborhood school,” said Passaretti.

Police won’t say what was being sold or from what online site. They do say in each case victims were robbed of their personal items at gunpoint.

They’re now looking for three suspects:

One man is described as African American between 5’7 and 5’9 with a thin build.

The second is also believed to be an African American man.

The third man is described as a thin White or Hispanic man approximately 5 foot nine inches tall.

Each suspect is believed to be 18 to 25 years old.

“That’s ridiculous. People should be ashamed of themselves for doing something like that. That’s horrible,” said nearby resident Matthew Barrett.

There ways to protect yourself during online sale meetups. Police say it’s best to limit your online exchanges to daylight hours and to bring someone with you. You can also use safe exchange sites that are available at most police departments that are well it and equipped with surveillance.

“And the biggest thing that I can suggest at all is that if your gut tells you something, listen to it,” said Jimenez.

Police are asking anyone who lives near the schools and who have surveillance cameras, to check the footage for any activity in the area and to give them a call with any information.