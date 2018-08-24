  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:Hawthorne

HAWTHORNE (AP) – A fuel tanker is burning on a freeway in south Los Angeles County, snarling the morning commute.

The vehicle crashed and began burning around 5 a.m. Friday on the westbound side of Interstate 105 in suburban Hawthorne.

The fire has entirely shut down the freeway, which is a major route to nearby Los Angeles International Airport.

The Metro Green Line light rail route running down the center of the freeway is also shut down.

There are no immediate details on how the crash occurred.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press.

