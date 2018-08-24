SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The butterflies of last week were in the rear view as high school football kicked off Friday. For those who won, it’s time to build momentum. And for those who lost, this is the time to get their game right.

Here is a roundup of games from Friday:

FOLSOM 51 JESUIT 14

SACRAMENTO — After playing spectator last week, Jesuit wasted not time against the Folsom Bulldogs, taking the early 7-0 lead.

But the Bulldogs did not scare easily. Kayden Bennet worked a quick game to Elijah Badger, tying the game at 7-7.

On the next play, Bennet did not neglect his favorite target, Joe Ngata, and the Clemson commit made his first score of the season.

Folsom may have been shut out last week, but they made sure that would not happen again. Ngata continued to make a name for himself, beating everyone to the corner.

Folsom took this game, 51-14 for a 1-1 record this season.

ROCKLIN 44, FRANKLIN 7

ELK GROVE — Franklin fell short this week, coming off a 38-23 win against McNair.

Rocklin struck first with a handoff to Cole Douglas, making the run without a defender in sight.

In the second quarter, Rocklin doubled the score but Franklin’s Josiah Allen took the ball 90-yards for the return, taking the score to 14-7.

Despite the effort by Franklin, the Rocklin Thunder rolled taking the game 44-7.

OAK RIDGE 42 VACAVILLE 0

EL DORADO HILLS — Coming off a 56-20 win over Lincoln last week, Oak Ridge was hungry for more, shutting out Vacaville in their second game of the season.

Vacaville didn’t have a bad first week either, taking a 34-20 win against Liberty, but that did not prove helpful against the Trojans Friday night.

INDERKUM 69, AMERICAN CANYON 0

NATOMAS — In another shutout, the Inderkum Tigers ran away with the ball, leaving American Canyon with nothing on the board.

This comes after Inderkum’s 37-13 win against Elk Grove last week.

The Tigers are proving to be high scorers so far this season while American Canyon has yet to win a game.

PITMAN 49 LINCOLN 28

STOCKTON — Pitman and Lincoln played in the house that Brandon Cooks built.

In the first quarter Pitman set the tone as Jakob Partida got the red carpet treatment, untouched to pay dirt.

On a fourth down Jaron Azevedo showed off his ball skills from the defensive end position. Azevedo picked the ball and ran the other way, taking the score to 14-0.

In the ensuing kickoff, Lincoln was on the brink of letting the game get out of hand.

Garret Bosch caught a block, shook the kicker, and took off. That made it a one-score game, but the Pride offense proved to be too much, dominating Lincoln 49-28.

CHAVEZ 41, VALLEY 6

STOCKTON — As Valley took on the Chavez Titans, it was a game of Titans early, Titans often.

Chavez was all gas no breaks tonight, and strong on defensive as well.

Rashard Stallworth was all over the field, taking in a 23-yard score and forcing a fumble that Chavez recovered.

Overall, the Titans took the game 41-6.

DE LA SALLE 35, CENTRAL CATHOLIC 7

CONCORD — After shutting out Folsom last week, De La Salle came back strong against Central Catholic tonight.

They continued to roll, taking down Central Catholic 35-7. The Central Catholic Raiders got their touchdown in the second quarter but could not hold De La Salle.