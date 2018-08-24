SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — It’s week one of high school football, and the teams continue to perfect their game before conference games start.

Here are the teams to watch this week:

Rocklin @ Franklin

The Rocklin Thunder is coming off a 24-22 loss against Antelope last week. They’ll face off against Franklin in Elk Grove tonight at 7:15.

Franklin is 1-0 for the season after beating McNair 38-23 last week.

CBS13’s Sara Hodges will be out in Elk Grove tonight, covering all the action.

Jesuit @ Folsom

Coming off a hard-fought game against Northern California powerhouse De La Salle last week, the Folsom Bulldogs will play the Jesuit Marauders at Prarie City Stadium Friday night.

The Marauders are still 0-0 for the season, but all eyes will be on this match as the Bulldogs fight to defend their elite standing in the region.

Laguna Creek @ Natomas

The Laguna Creek Cardinals will be traveling to Natomas Friday for their second non-conference game of the season. After a 25-13 overtime loss to Valley last week, the Cardinals are looking for a win against the Natomas Nighthawks.

The Nighthawks also lost in their first game last week against Marysville, 20-14.

Pitman @ Lincoln

After a dominating 55-7 win against Napa last week, the Pitman Pride are traveling to Stockton to face off with the Lincoln Trojans.

The Trojans didn’t have as good of a season start, losing 24-7 to Antioch.

Valley @ Chavez

Also in Stockton, the Valley Vikings will play against the Chavez Titans.

The Vikings started off the season with a 25-13 win in overtime, while Chavez has a more rocky start, losing 20-14 to Mountain House.

Central @ Grant

Finally, the Grant Pacers are traveling down to Fresno to play the Central High Grizzlies at Koligian Stadium.

The both the Grizzlies and the Pacers are up one game for the season. The Grizzlies dominated Edison in week zero, winning 35-7. Meanwhile, Grant had a high scoring game, defeating Davis High 59-28.