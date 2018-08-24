  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:Natomas, Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A driver was cited then taken to the hospital after driving the wrong way on Interstate 80 late Wednesday morning.

California Highway Patrol says they started getting reports a little after 11:30 a.m. about a wrong-way driver on the westbound I-80 lanes near W. El Camino Avenue. A nearby officer created a traffic break and was soon able to catch up to the driver.

Dashcam video from a driver on the freeway captured the white Honda as it drove the wrong way in the carpool lane.

Officers were able to get the driver to pull over near the Norwood Avenue exit.

The driver, a 50-year-old woman from Woodland, told officers she had a medical condition and was trying to get to the hospital.

No one was hurt in the incident. It’s unclear how long she managed to drive in the wrong direction.

 

