LAS VEGAS (CBS13) – Robin Leach, best known for hosting the TV show “Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous” has died.

Leach died last night at a hospital in Las Vegas, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal where he worked as a columnist.

The veteran journalist and TV host suffered a stroke November 2017 in Cabo San Lucas and has been hospitalized ever since.

He was 76 years old.