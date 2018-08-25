WAXAHACHIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – There’s definitely something in the water at the Waxahachie Fire Department. In a Facebook post Saturday, the department said it had 15 babies born in a little over a year.

“Don’t drink the water at the Waxahachie Fire Department. In a little over a year, we have had 15 babies born (2 not pictured),” said the post.

Twelve firefighters are seen lined up with their babies in hand. One firefighter is seen with twins.