FAIRFIELD (CBS13) — Fairfield police have released the identities of the shooting victims from Friday night’s shooting near Armijo High School.

Police said 16-year-old Ahmar Willis from Fairfield died as a result of his gunshot wounds.

The identity of the second victim, an 18-year-old male, has not yet been released, but police say he is a from Vallejo.The victim was in critical condition Friday night. There has been no update on his condition.

The shooting prompted a lock down at the nearby junior varsity high school football game between Bethel High School and Armijo High School. Students were evacuated to a nearby gym.

About 500 people crowded into the school’s gym while others sheltered in locker rooms and the library.

Armijo High School lockdown lifted after an after-hours shooting near campus, and reports suspect ran onto campus. JV football game stopped and police sent everyone to locker room and gun to shelter in place. pic.twitter.com/BFs20VWygW — stevelarge (@largesteven) August 25, 2018

By 8 p.m., two juvenile suspects were arrested, one of whom was found in the gym with students on lockdown.

Investigators said they reviewed nearby surveillance footage to identify one of the suspects.

Families along with football players were released from the lockdown after the police determined both suspects had been found. The other suspect was found in a nearby home.

Police say the investigation into the shooting is still very active and in early stages.

Anyone with information related to this shooting is asked to call the Fairfield Police Department at (707)428-7444.