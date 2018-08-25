MILWAUKEE, Wis. (CNN) – A father is accused of killing his own son, stemming from an argument about cleaning his room.

The shooting that happened Saturday sent shockwaves through a neighborhood, WITI reports.

On Thursday, the dad appeared in court. Randell Wright was visibly shaken in court.

Forty-seven-year-old Wright came to court as a father dealing with the death of his son, because he shot him, authorities say.

“I lost my son on some bull (expletive) that shouldn’t have even went down,” he told officers on Saturday.

Wright was charged with first-degree reckless homicide and use of a dangerous weapon. He told officers the two got into an argument after he told his son to “clean up his room keep things together.”

He later told them that he brought the gun into his son’s room because “he thought the gun would help Jakari back down,” said police.

“We’re dealing with a man who himself is dealing with the tragic loss of his son which by all accounts was accidental. A son who he was trying to get control of . Trying to keep from running around on the streets and trying to get to behave,” said Christian Thomas, Wright’s attorney.

Wright told officers in the scuffle, Jakari “grabbed him by his shirt and then by his hair.”

To avoid Jakari grabbing the firearm, Wright said he pushed Jakari while stepping back onto something, and losing his balance and causing the gun to go off.

Prosecutors say there are conflicts with wright’s account of what happened based on the fact that the victim was shot in the back of the head.

Cash bond for Wright was set at $50,000.

Wright faces a maximum sentence of 65 years in prison if convicted.