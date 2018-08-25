Blue light flasher atop of a police car. City lights on the background.

STOCKTON (CBS13) — Stockton police say three men were shot early Saturday morning in the area of Hammer Lane and El Dorado Street.

According to police, officers were called to St. Joseph’s Hospital on a report of three gunshot victims.

The victims were allegedly driving when they were shot at for an unknown reason.

One of the victims, a 27-year-old male, died from his injuries, according to police.

Police said the second victim, a 35-year-old male was in critical condition and the third victim, a 25-year-old man, was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

According to Stockton police, officers do not believe this was a random act of violence. No arrests have been made at this time.

The Stockton Police Department is encouraging people to call if they have information pertaining to this investigation. Callers are asked to call the Stockton Police Department at (209) 937-8377, Investigations at (209) 937-8323 or Crime Stoppers at (209) 946-0600. Callers can remain anonymous.