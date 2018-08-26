FOLSOM (CBS13) — Three Folsom residents have been arrested in connection with illegal cultivation of marijuana and theft of utility services, according to Folsom police.

Three suspects were arrested in connection to the operation. Tao Zheng, 27, Guoye Jiang, 33, and Guomin Jiang, 31, all of Folsom were booked in the Sacramento County Jail for the violations.

According to the Folsom Police Department, detectives seized 528 marijuana plants and about five pounds of dried marijuana out of a residence on the 700 block of Winscombe Court.

Police said detectives of the Special Investigations Unit executed a search warrant on a suspected commercial marijuana growing operation. Detectives reportedly found that electricity was being bypassed around the SMUD meter and the operation was using 20 times the electricity of a normal home.

Additionally, the operation had reportedly made electrical modifications to the home which were not in compliance with electrical building codes.

Police said the grow operation was also in violation of City codes and state law.