SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Americans across the country are remembering Senator John McCain. The senator passed away Saturday, in Arizona.

McCain served in congress for 36 years, and spent five-and-a-half years as a prisoner of war in Vietnam.

His colleagues say it was his willingness to call out anyone — and work with anyone, too — that earned him the nickname “Maverick”, and put him at the forefront of fights over campaign finance reform, immigration and foreign policy.

Senator McCain campaigned in Sacramento 10 years ago to the date he died.

“McCain was a realist, he knew his time was limited, if he was standing here right now he’d say ‘well nobody gets out of here alive,'” said Doug Ose.

A good sense of humor, and a passion for serving his country. Former Congressman Doug Ose describes Senator John McCain as an optimist, who was always working to improve U.S. policies.

Exactly 10 years ago, Senator McCain campaigned to be President in Sacramento, where he and Ose shared an intimate conversation.

“We had a minute or two, and he and I talked about the same darn things, our kids our baseball teams, and the future of our country.”

The six-term Arizona senator was diagnosed with brain cancer last year.

He was a decorated Vietnam veteran and former POW, now being remembered as an American hero.

“We urge all senators to support the McCain-Feinstein amendment that would help to ensure that laws are enacted so that our government does not engage in torture,” said Senator McCain.

A Republican, McCain crossed party lines to work with California lawmakers.

Campaign finance reform was an issue he worked hard to tackle, and he endorsed a proposal by senator Barbara Boxer to protect military victims of sexual assault.

“That’s why I supported Senator Boxer’s amendment, which reforms article 32 of the uniform code of military justice to help to prevent the abuse of victims of military sexual assault in pre-trial setting,” McCain said.

A political figure who gained respect from both parties, engraving a legacy many will never forget.

“I want, generations from now, little kids to ask their parents who was John McCain. And they will explain his sacrifice, patriotism and most of all, his fidelity to do the right thing,” said New York Senator Chuck Schumer.

Senator McCain will be buried at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland. He would have turned 82 on Wednesday.