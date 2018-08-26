FAIRFIELD (CBS13) — A fiery crash erupted late Saturday night on westbound Interstate 80, but firefighters say no one was hurt in the blaze.

According to firefighters, the accident happened on westbound I-80 east of Manuel Campos Blvd. They said the fire was difficult to battle because the car’s fuel tank was punctured in the accident. The fire also briefly threatened a hillside.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation, but the fire department said the stretch of the highway where the accident happens has had several major accidents recently.