  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    10:00 PMCBS13 News at 10pm
    11:00 PMCBS13 News at 11pm
    11:30 PMJudge Judy
    12:00 AMJoel Osteen
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Fairfield

FAIRFIELD (CBS13) — A fiery crash erupted late Saturday night on westbound Interstate 80, but firefighters say no one was hurt in the blaze.

According to firefighters, the accident happened on westbound I-80 east of Manuel Campos Blvd. They said the fire was difficult to battle because the car’s fuel tank was punctured in the accident. The fire also briefly threatened a hillside.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation, but the fire department said the stretch of the highway where the accident happens has had several major accidents recently.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s