STOCKTON (CBS13) — Firefighters in Stockton had to forcibly remove a man from their fire engine after they say he tried to steal it.

The incident happened around 4 a.m. Saturday morning when crews responded to a subject pushing a lit garbage can up the driveway in the 300 block of Jill Circle. Battalion Chief Travis Winton said firefighters were fighting two separate fires when they noticed a man acting erratically.

Firefighters said 30-year-old Victor Voroukoumanah fled and attempted to drive away in the fire engine, hitting two firefighters in the process. The firefighters were not injured in the incident.

Voroukoumanah was then pulled out of the engine by firefighters and restrained until officers arrived.

Officials said he was arrested for attempting to steal a vehicle, battery on a firefighter, and arson.