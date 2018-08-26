STOCKTON (CBS13) — Firefighters in Stockton had to forcibly remove a man from their fire engine after they say he tried to steal it.

The incident happened around 4 a.m. Saturday morning when crews responded to a garbage fire on the 300 block of Jill Circle.

Battalion Chief Travis Winton said firefighters were fighting two separate fires when they noticed a man acting erratically.

Firefighters said 30-year-old Victor Voroukoumanah attempted to drive away in the fire engine, hitting two firefighters in the process. The firefighters were not injured in the incident.

“He got into the engine, got behind the steering wheel and was able to disengage the brake,” Winton said. “And (he) throttled the engine up as if he was going to take off.”

Voroukoumanah was then pulled out of the engine by firefighters and restrained until officers arrived.

“The biggest thing we try to teach our folks is to try to remain aware of your surroundings, keep your eyes open to who is around you and what they’re doing,” Winton said.

Officials said he was arrested for attempting to steal a vehicle, battery on a firefighter, and arson.

Voroukoumanah’s bail has been set at $200,000. He’ll face a judge Tuesday afternoon.