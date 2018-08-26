SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Police are investigating a suspicious suitcase that was dropped off in front of the Sacramento County Jail this afternoon.

Part of I Street was shut down for about an hour and the jail was closed to the public during that time.

Officials say the suitcase was found to be empty, but they are continuing to look into who placed it on the street.

Sgt. Vance Chandler with the Sacramento Police Department said, Part of our investigation is looking for any potential witnesses that observed anybody put this suitcase in the area, and then also looking for any video surveillance.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Sacramento Police Department.