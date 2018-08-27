Looking for a delicious Indian meal near you? With one of the largest Punjabi populations of any similar-sized city in the United States, Yuba City is the place to be: there’s no shortage of great North Indian restaurants in town.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Indian spots around Yuba City, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture when cravings strike.

1. Punjab Tandoori Grill

Photo: Tory M./Yelp

Topping the list is Punjab Tandoori Grill. Located at 1747 Live Oak Blvd., Suite O, it’s the highest rated Indian restaurant in Yuba City, boasting an impressive five stars out of 87 reviews on Yelp.

Consistently excellent service, a variety of rotating options for the lunch buffet, and a clean and comfortable atmosphere put this spot at the top.

2. Bombay Lounge

Photo: Zellie C./Yelp

Next up is Bombay Lounge, situated at 1529 Colusa Highway. It combines a traditional Indian restaurant with a full bar and lounge, including big TVs for watching sports games. With its reasonable prices and the good selection at its lunch buffet, it’s earned four stars out of 144 reviews on Yelp.

3. Dhillon’s Pizza

Photo: Lindsey L./Yelp

Dhillon’s Pizza, located at 706A W. Onstott Road, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Indian fusion spot four stars out of 138 reviews.

The chicken curry pizza, butter chicken pizza and veggie curry pizza are particularly well-loved by Yelpers, but more traditional options like all-meat, pesto, and pepperoni are also available.

4. Star of India

Photo: Nadia Q./Yelp

Star of India, an Indian and Pakistani spot, is another well-liked go-to, with four stars out of 131 Yelp reviews. Yelpers praise its reasonable prices and lunch buffet — plus its large selection of fresh mithai (Indian milk-based sweets). Head over to 1538 Poole Blvd., Suite W to see for yourself.

5. Little India Restaurant

Photo: Yen P./Yelp

Last but not least, check out Little India Restaurant, at 1456 Bridge St., which has earned four stars out of 34 reviews on Yelp for its great prices and tasty food, including South Indian options like dosa (flat pancakes), idli (steamed rice cakes) and bhaji (spicy vegetable fritters).

Little India also offers a lunch buffet, caters for special events, and has a daily dessert case of treats like pista burfi (spiced pistachio fudge) and cream-filled jamun, which it sells by the pound.