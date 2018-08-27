EL DORADO (CBS13) — A hat bearing President Donald Trump’s campaign slogan was at the center of an altercation that landed a student in juvenile hall, the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office said on Monday.

A student at Union Mine High School got into a verbal altercation with another student who was wearing a red hat with the words “Make America Great Again” on it. Investigators say the student grabbed the hat and threw it to the ground, prompting the teacher to send him out of the classroom.

The student returned to the classroom and resumed the argument, again removing the hat.

During the second altercation, the teacher held out his arm to intervene and the student slapped it. That prompted a call to the school resource officer and the student was taken to juvenile hall.