SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento Regional Transit is lowering its fares for the first time in 50 years, after two years of declining ridership following a controversial rate hike.

“Believe it or not a 25-cent difference can make a difference,” said Mark Shepard who think the lower fares will help.

To the average rider says the cost matters.

“It’s very high,” said Lillian Thomas, without the senior citizen discount it would be too much. “A daily pass is really expensive.”

Now, RT says there’s a push for a new price to get new riders on board.

“It’s not your father’s RT anymore,” said Patrick Kennedy, RT board chair and Sacramento County supervisor.

For years the number of riders began slipping and in 2017 RT saw a 10 percent loss.

In 2016, RT bumped the single-fare ticket for buses and light-rail from $2.50 to $3, making it among the most expensive transit tickets in the nation. Officials at the time were trying to stem a projected deficit. The cost was higher than New York’s prepaid tickets and almost double what it costs in Los Angeles. The next two years saw drops of around 2 million passengers each.

“The reason we’re able to do this is because we got RT’s financial house is back in order. After the recession we took a hit, we made quite a few changes,” he said.

One change: extending its hours to Folsom with trains running every 15 minutes instead of 30. There may be more changes too.

“We are looking at again adding buses and light rail cars in the future, we are looking at electric vehicles in the mix and then of course we have micro transit,” he said.

Micro Transit is currently in Citrus Heights and South Sacramento mirroring companies like Uber and Lyft.

A trip will drop a quarter down from $2.75 to $2.50, the price of a ticket before the rate hike.

Monthly passes will drop from $110 to $100, the cost of a pass before the 2016 rate hike. RT is also bringing back the 25-cent transfer that allows riders to take a second bus or light rail within 90 minutes without paying the full fare.

“I think it will help with the environment with the pollution with the air and cars and stuff,” Shepard said.

RT said the cheaper fares means a loss in revenue, but hopes the changes will help pick up 350,000 more riders.

These changes are not permanent and the board says the rate reductions are a temporary fix for 6 months and will go into effect on Oct. 1.