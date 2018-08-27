Filed Under:Autumn, Starbucks

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Fall is in the air, or at least about to be in your cup.

It’s still officially summer, but Starbucks is releasing the autumnal seasonal classic Pumpkin Spice Latte early.

It usually launches in September, but the coffee chain announced last week you can get your favorite fall fix as soon as Tuesday.

The decision to launch PSLs early could be Starbucks’ attempt to boost its reputation. The coffee chain took a big hit after two black men were arrested at a Philadelphia location in April.

As a result, most Starbucks locations across the country held an anti-bias training for employees.

