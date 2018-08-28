  • CBS13On Air

BANNING, Calif. (AP) – Authorities say a bow hunter was mauled by a 300-pound black bear after he shot it with an arrow in the Southern California mountains.

California Department of Fish and Wildlife officials say the man, who was hunting with two other people, was attacked last Friday after he ran up to the wounded bear in the San Bernardino Mountains of Riverside County.

Authorities say the man was hospitalized with serious injuries but there’s no word on his condition Tuesday.

Jos hunting companions weren’t hurt.

The bear died of its wound.

California’s bear archery hunting season runs from late August until early September.

 

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press.

