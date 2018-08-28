  • CBS13On Air

PASADENA (AP) — Los Angeles County prosecutors filed extortion, grand theft and other charges against a man accused of being the “Dine-and-Dash Dater.”

Authorities say 45-year-old Paul Guadalupe Gonzales used dating apps to meet women, took them to dinner at restaurants and then left without paying any part of the bill.

Deputy District Attorney Michael Fern says eight women ended up paying the bills themselves and in two cases restaurants picked up the check. The complaint says the women were defrauded of a total of $950.

Gonzales pleaded not guilty to a dozen counts at his arraignment Monday.

If convicted, he faces up to 13 years in prison.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press.

