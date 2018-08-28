STOCKTON (CBS13) — Investigators have released the identity of a teenage girl they believe ran off with her wrestling coach.
Alexus is described as standing 5’5, weighing 160 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
Police said she may be involved in more than just a teacher-student relationship with 25-year-old Phillip Maglaya when they went missing about a week ago.
Maglaya signed up last year to volunteer and help the school’s wrestling team. He’s now wanted by police.
Deputies believe he and the girl are traveling together in a 1994 green Toyota extra cab truck with license plate number 8G91493.
Her family released a statement through the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday.
“This has come to us as a tremendous shock. Alexus has always been an amazing and beautiful daughter, happy and full of love. She is a student at Franklin High School where she is in the International bacealorette program with a GPA of 4.58. She has always excelled in sports, she went to the Masters as a freshman wrestler and took fourth in State for the Port City wrestling team. She was also Franklin’s top girl cross country runner. My wife and I, as well as friends and family, are truly devastated by this situation. We hope and pray that she realizes that we love her and miss her very much. We can and will get through this together as a family.
The last time I saw my daughter I was getting ready for work. As I was sitting on the couch putting on my shoes she jumped on my back hugging me and telling me she loved me. And as I was backing out of the driveway she stood in the doorway waiving goodbye. As a father, I beg you, please if you have seen her, notify authorities. Don’t just be a bystander. Imagine if this was your daughter.
Please report any leads to authorities. Thank you and God bless you all.
As for Philip, I pray that God will change your heart and you will bring our daughter home safely.
We love you Lex please come home.”