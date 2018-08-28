STOCKTON (CBS13) — Investigators have released the identity of a teenage girl they believe ran off with her wrestling coach.

Alexus is described as standing 5’5, weighing 160 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police said she may be involved in more than just a teacher-student relationship with 25-year-old Phillip Maglaya when they went missing about a week ago.

Maglaya signed up last year to volunteer and help the school’s wrestling team. He’s now wanted by police.

Deputies believe he and the girl are traveling together in a 1994 green Toyota extra cab truck with license plate number 8G91493.

Her family released a statement through the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday.