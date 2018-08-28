  • CBS13On Air

RIO VISTA (CBS13) – A levee road in rural Sacramento County is closed Tuesday morning due to high water.

The scene is on Jackson Slough Road, off Highway 12 and near Rio Vista.

Some residents were originally concerned that a levee could be leaking. However, an official from the Brannan-Andrus Levee Maintenance District blames irrigation – saying the slough got too full and overflowed its banks, spilling into the roadway.

Water has been shut off to the area.

The water table should return to normal by mid-morning, officials say.

