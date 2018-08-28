  • CBS13On Air

STOCKTON (CBS13) – A man is dead after being shot in the parking lot of a Stockton business late Monday night.

The scene is along the 3400 block of Manthey Road.

Stockton police say officers responded to the area a little after 10 p.m. to investigate a report of a person shot. At the scene, a man in his 20s was found suffering from a gunshot wound.

Medics soon pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Detectives are now investigating the incident. No motive or suspects have been identified at this time.

Anyone with information relevant to the case is asked to contact the Stockton Police Department at (209) 937-8377.

