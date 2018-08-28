  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:Stockton

STOCKTON (CBS13) – A Stockton motorcycle officer was left seriously injured after a crash near the Weberstown Mall Tuesday morning.

The scene is in the area of Yokuts and Claremont avenues, between the Sherwood Mall Shopping Center and Weberstown Mall.

Scene of the crash involving a police motorcycle in Stockton.

It’s unclear, at this point, exactly what led up to the officer being struck by another vehicle. Police say the driver stayed at the scene.

The officer has been taken to the hospital and is said to be in serious condition.

More information to come. Keep checking CBS13.com for updates.

