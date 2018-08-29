SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The Sacramento County Probation Department said they found a partial gun made on a 3D printer while conducting a probation compliance search.

Probation officers said they were conducting a search at the home of a subject with probation status when they located a small amount of cocaine and a white partial 3D printed gun in the living room.

Officers said the gun was not yet operational because it did not have all of the interior parts necessary to make it functional.

The subject in possession of the 3D printed gun was identified as 24-year-old Geroge Vang. The probation department said Vang has a history of illegally possessing firearms. Vang reportedly told officers he tried to make the gun but found it to be too difficult and gave up.

Officers said they confiscated the partial gun so Vang could not finish the assembly.

Vang was arrested and booked into county jail on a violation of probation.