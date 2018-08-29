  • CBS13On Air

LOS ANGELES (AP) – A street in Los Angeles will be renamed Obama Boulevard.

The City Council voted Tuesday to rename Rodeo Road in honor of former President Barack Obama.

The change was proposed by council President Herb Wesson, who noted that Obama held a presidential campaign rally at a site along the street in 2007.

Other streets running through Wesson’s council district are named after former U.S. presidents. They include Washington, Adams and Jefferson boulevards.

