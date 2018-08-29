STOCKTON (CBS13) — A different type of school is ready to open in Stockton offering lessons that will help prepare students for the jobs of the future.

The Code Stack Academy is the city’s first accelerated software engineering program for people passionate about computer coding.

“We have such a broad, deep expertise in all facets of coding and software engineering. Why not leverage those resources for the community and give somebody the best low-cost, quality education they can possibly get?” said Johnny Arguellos, CEDR Director.

The academy is set to provide students a route to pursue careers in technology. It will also help build a community of software engineers in the region ready to meet the growing demand for a highly-skilled workforce.

“You can get into specifically mobile devices, you can get into platforms and mobile so I can just build for Android, or I can just build for IOS. You can get into writing desktop software, web applications and each one of those paths as its own breakdown,” said Arguellos.

The new school will run out of the San Joaquin County Office of Education’s Center for Educational Development and Research (CEDR). Instructors will lead hands-on workshops, providing mentoring and offer real-world project experience.

“They get this opportunity to learn how to code in the short amount of time and really it’s going to benefit a lot of people, one them, their families as they learn the skill and then they can take that out and make a wage but also we’re benefiting the local businesses that are looking for people with the skill right here in our own area,” said Troy Brown, associate super, San Joaquin County Office of Education.

The program is only nine months long, and school leaders say previous code experience is not required to enroll. Students just a need passion for learning and a desire for succeeding.

“Supporting them and getting them ready and that doesn’t just mean our little guys to end of high school, it’s after that as well because we really want everybody to really want to have the opportunity for college and career, whichever path they choose,” said Brown.

Enrollment is taking place right now. The first nine-month academy course begins in November.