SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Carl’s Jr. is teaming up with Froot Loops for a bit of breakfast nostalgia.

The fast-food restaurant has teamed up with Froot Loops to create a new twist on the breakfast staple: Froot Loops mini donuts.

The donuts come in five fruity colors and resemble an enlarged version of the childhood breakfast cereal classic – and they supposedly taste like Froot Loops, too.

However, in case you didn’t already know, all classic Froot Loops actually taste the same.

Carl’s Jr. says the concoction is available at restaurants nationwide starting Wednesday.