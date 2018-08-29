  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMSEAL Team
    9:00 PMCriminal Minds
    10:00 PMCBS13 News at 10pm
    11:00 PMCBS13 News at 11pm
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
By Sara Hodges
Filed Under:Grant Union High School, High School Football

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Jordan Davis is a girl amongst boys, but with her helmet on, you’d never know the difference between her and her teammates.

Davis is a junior at Grant Union High School and the varsity kicker for the football team.

She’s being called a trailblazer as the only female varsity kicker in the program’s history, but when Davis laces up the cleats she just wants to be treated like one of the guys.

Read about sports more on CBS13 Sports

“I like being able to kind of set the tone for females,” Davis said.

And all of the Pacers will tell you, she’s definitely earned her stripes. She’s out at every practice with her squad conditioning and strategizing for their next opponent.

Head coach Mike Alberghini says it’s been a bit different coaching a girl, but his expectations don’t change because of her gender.

“We respect her as a lady and a female, and then when we come out here to practice, we expect her to act like and us to treat her like a teammate,” Alberghinisaid. “So it’s two different worlds, but in the locker room she’s still a young lady and we teach respect.”

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s