Exploring new job opportunities, or just interested in how national industry trends—like the shifting landscape of manufacturing, services, and tech—are playing out in Sacramento?

Locally, service industries like health care and retail are looking for large numbers of new employees in the city, with both industries among top five in total jobs posted last month on jobs site Glassdoor. High-tech industries like computer software, hardware, and internet enterprises are currently listing fewer open jobs in the area.

The rankings differ when considering employee satisfaction, however. Manufacturing and service industries all fell below the top five when looking at overall ratings for companies hiring in Sacramento last month. By this metric, tech is performing better; local employers in internet tech and IT received high overall ratings among those currently hiring in the area, according to Glassdoor’s data.

If you’re a registered nurse, you’re seeing considerable demand for your skills in Sacramento. Registered nurses represented the category with the most new job listings last month, with dentists, team members, store managers, and sales associates filling out the five most job openings by occupation.

Many current industry trends in the city reflect patterns at the national level, while some are more unique to the area. Of the five industries hiring the most workers in Sacramento last month, health care, recruiting, and retail were also in the top five nationwide; government and education ranked fourth and fifth in Sacramento but 10th and eighth across the U.S., respectively.

Differences in how people rate their employers across industries in Sacramento also share some similarities with patterns in other parts of the country. Companies with the highest employee ratings in the U.S. appear in real estate, accounting and law, internet tech, computer software, and recruiting. Companies in two of those industries—internet tech and real estate—are also rated highest among those recruiting this month in Sacramento.

Among highly rated companies with new job listings last month, employees gave Sacramento-based tech companies an average overall rating of 4.36 out of five stars, while local marketing firms earn an average rating of four stars. That’s compared to an average rating of 3.32 stars for health care companies, and 2.20 stars for recruiting firms, the industry with the second most current job openings in the area.

Interested in scoring a new position in an industry with lots of opportunities or stellar employee satisfaction ratings? Companies in the following industries are looking for workers with a variety of skills.

Health care establishments like Dignity Health and Sutter Health are bringing on large numbers of registered nurses, general dentists, and physical therapists. Internet companies like Care.com, Varsity Tutors, and Capital Games are currently hiring tutors, outside sales specialists, and game designers.

