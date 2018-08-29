  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Kaiser Permanente, roseville

ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – A miniature horse brought some big smiles to children at a local hospital on Tuesday.

The miniature horse paid a visit to Kaiser Permanente’s Roseville Medical Center stopping by the pediatric infusion ward to hang out with some of the patients there.

The goal? Raise the spirits of children receiving treatment for cancer and other diseases.

“if it makes them feel that much better having to go through procedures, if they can have something that brightens their day, it’s just amazing,” said mother Carrie Vicory.

It was some of the children’s first time ever seeing a miniature horse.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s