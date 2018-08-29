MODESTO (CBS13) — Police are looking for help identifying a male suspect after he allegedly stole a ring from a jewelry store in Modesto.

Modesto police say the subject in the photo below stole a ring from Fred Meyer’s Jewelry at the mall.

The jewelry store wants the ring back, so detectives are requesting the public’s help in identifying the suspect.

Anyone with information on the theft or the suspect are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636.