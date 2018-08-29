Filed Under:Modesto

MODESTO (CBS13) — Police are looking for help identifying a male suspect after he allegedly stole a ring from a jewelry store in Modesto.

Modesto police say the subject in the photo below stole a ring from Fred Meyer’s Jewelry at the mall.

modesto mall theft suspect 1 modesto police Modesto Police Looking For Suspect Who Stole Ring From Fred Meyers Jewelry

(source: Modesto Police)

The jewelry store wants the ring back, so detectives are requesting the public’s help in identifying the suspect.

modesto mall theft suspect 2 modesto police Modesto Police Looking For Suspect Who Stole Ring From Fred Meyers Jewelry

(source: Modesto Police)

Anyone with information on the theft or the suspect are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636.

