ROCKLIN (CBS13) – Quarry Park Adventures is hiring some new positions for the weekends.

The Northern California park is set to open after completing some safety inspections, including new security fencing.

The park is looking for cashiers, food service and general operations employees.

Applicants must complete a candidate profile before starting work, and officials say they want to create a “culture of safety” for employees.

For more information on how to apply, head here: http://quarrypark.com/candidate-profile/.

