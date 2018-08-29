  • CBS13On Air

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A man was shot and killed in South Natomas Tuesday night, police say.

The scene was along the 1300 block of Tumbleweed Way, off San Juan Road. Sacramento police say officers responded to the scene just after 9 p.m. to investigate a reported shooting.

A man who had suffered at least one gunshot wound was soon found by officers. CPR was started on the man, but medics later pronounced him dead at the scene.

The man’s name and age have not been released at this point.

Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation. No motive or any possible suspects have been identified.

Anyone with information relevant to the case is asked to call police at (916) 808-5471.

