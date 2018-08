SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – There is light at the end of the tunnel for drivers tired of paying high gas prices.

A gallon of gas is up nearly fifty cents on average compared to this time last year. But, experts believe driving is about to get cheaper – about 13 cents a gallon cheaper in the coming weeks.

Typically, in the fall, demand for gas goes down after people are done taking summer road trips.

Refineries are able to switch to a winter blend in September which is cheaper to produce.