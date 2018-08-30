TOPSHOT - Firefighters try to control a back burn as the Carr fire continues to spread towards the towns of Douglas City and Lewiston near Redding, California on July 31, 2018. - Two firefighters were killed fighting the blaze and three people, a 70 year old woman and her two great-grandchildren age four and five, perished when their Redding home was rapidly swallowed up by flames. (Photo by Mark RALSTON / AFP) (Photo credit should read MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images)

REDDING (AP/CBS13) — A massive California wildfire that destroyed more than 1,000 homes and claimed eight lives has been fully contained.

State fire officials announced Thursday that the Carr Fire is surrounded. However, firefighters will continue to patrol the area for several days and crews are still working on repairing broken fences and other damage caused by firefighters.

The blaze charred 229,651 in and around Redding in Northern California, making it the seventh largest in California history.

The fire killed four civilians, including a woman and her two great-grandchildren, along with a Redding fire inspector and a bulldozer operator.

A Pacific Gas & Electric apprentice lineman and a state fire heavy equipment mechanic assigned to the blaze died in vehicle-related accidents.