STOCKTON (CBS13) – Dozens of people got stuck in an elevator at San Joaquin Delta College for hours on Wednesday.

The incident happened a little before 5 p.m. in the Danner Hall building in the middle of campus.

According to school officials, 24 students and two instructors got trapped in a large-sized elevator. Police and firefighters responded to help as they waited for an elevator technician to show up.

Staff was able to hand out food and water while the people trapped inside the elevator waited.

In the end, it took about two and a half hours before the people were freed.

Officials say, at this point, it’s unclear what caused the elevator to fail.