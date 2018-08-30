Filed Under:San Joaquin Delta College, Stockton

STOCKTON (CBS13) – Dozens of people got stuck in an elevator at San Joaquin Delta College for hours on Wednesday.

The incident happened a little before 5 p.m. in the Danner Hall building in the middle of campus.

According to school officials, 24 students and two instructors got trapped in a large-sized elevator. Police and firefighters responded to help as they waited for an elevator technician to show up.

Staff was able to hand out food and water while the people trapped inside the elevator waited.

In the end, it took about two and a half hours before the people were freed.

Officials say, at this point, it’s unclear what caused the elevator to fail.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s