California GOP, In-N-Out Burger

IRVINE (CBS13) – In-N-Out Burger, America’s favorite burger chain, is finding itself under scrutiny over a $25,000 contribution to the California Republican Party.

As uncovered by journalist Gabe Schneider, In-N-Out Burger made the contribution this week.

The contribution has prompted California Democratic Party Chairman Eric Bauman to call for a boycott of the restaurant chain.

“Et tu In-N-Out? Tens of thousands of dollars donated to the California Republican Party… it’s time to #BoycottInNOut – let Trump and his cronies support these creeps… perhaps animal style!” Bauman tweeted.

However, it wouldn’t be the first time the company made a contribution to Republicans. According to LA Mag, In-N-Out has donated to the California GOP the past several years.

As noted by The Hill, In-N-Out has also donated to other groups – including Californians for Jobs and a Strong Economy, a political action committee known to support Democratic candidates.

Harry and Esther Snyder founded the burger company in Southern California back in 1948. As a reflection of their Christian beliefs, Bible citations are printed on the bottoms of In-N-Out’s packaging.

The burger chain often top lists of favorite fast food restaurants. Earlier this year, In-N-Out Burger took the number one spot of favorite burger chain in an annual study by Market Force – its second year in a row at the top.

Comments (2)
  1. Stan Bennett says:
    August 30, 2018 at 10:02 am

    This is the problem with idiots like Eric Bauman. Don’t eat there, doubt you ever have. Boycotting a business because they have a different political view than you do, that’s just plain ignorant.

    Reply Report comment
  2. Rob Rice says:
    August 30, 2018 at 10:06 am

    Awesome. What’s interesting is that if the people like this nut job that calls people creeps (shows his immaturity) and protest, if their side makes a donation to their side then that’s ok. It’s only not ok if someone contributes to the side that they hate, and I say hate because it’s all ridiculous. This is a free country by the way and I applaud In ‘n Out Burger

    Reply Report comment

