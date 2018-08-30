WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - APRIL 17: In-N-Out Burgers are served at the John Varvatos 13th Annual Stuart House benefit presented by Chrysler with Kids' Tent by Hasbro Studios at John Varvatos Boutique on April 17, 2016 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for John Varvatos)

IRVINE (CBS13) – The state’s favorite burger chain is finding itself under scrutiny over a $25,000 contribution to the California Republican Party.

As uncovered by journalist Gabe Schneider, In-N-Out Burger made the contribution this week.

In-N-Out added a new item to their secret menu. https://t.co/VtaCOuiNRp pic.twitter.com/tCRYqFGDEB — Gabe Schneider 🗞 (@gabemschneider) August 29, 2018

The contribution has prompted California Democratic Party Chairman Eric Bauman to call for a boycott of In-N-Out Burger.

“Et tu In-N-Out? Tens of thousands of dollars donated to the California Republican Party… it’s time to #BoycottInNOut – let Trump and his cronies support these creeps… perhaps animal style!” Bauman tweeted.

Et tu In-N-Out? Tens of thousands of dollars donated to the California Republican Party… it’s time to #BoycottInNOut – let Trump and his cronies support these creeps… perhaps animal style!https://t.co/9zkdFaG5CJ — EricBauman (@EricBauman) August 30, 2018

However, it wouldn’t be the first time the company made a contribution to Republicans. According to LA Mag, In-N-Out has donated to the California GOP the past several years.

As noted by The Hill, In-N-Out has also donated to other groups – including Californians for Jobs and a Strong Economy, a political action committee known to support Democratic candidates.

Harry and Esther Snyder founded the burger company in Southern California back in 1948. As a reflection of their Christian beliefs, Bible citations are printed on the bottoms of In-N-Out’s packaging.

The burger chain often top lists of favorite fast food restaurants. Earlier this year, In-N-Out Burger took the number one spot of favorite burger chain in an annual study by Market Force – its second year in a row at the top.