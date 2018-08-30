SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Former Sacramento Kings executive Jeff David is under federal investigation for fraud connected to naming rights of the Golden 1 Center.

Federal investigators served a civil forfeiture complaint, seizing Southern California property purchased with money allegedly stolen from the Kings by David.

Documents obtained by CBS13 show David, who held the position of Kings chief revenue officer, and now holds the same position with the Miami Heat, allegedly set up a limited liability company and had payments intended for Kings go in to the LLC account.

The investigation began last week when the Kings alerted law enforcement officials about alleged financial transactions by David that appeared to be suspicious. On Monday, US Department of Justice officials began recovering and seizing properties involved, the team said in a statement.

“We appreciate the swift action on behalf of the officials at the FBI and US Attorney for the Eastern District of California McGregor Scott as they work to complete this investigation and we will take all appropriate action once it is complete,” the Kings stated.

Golden 1 Credit Union also issued a statement in response to the allegations that read, in part: “We are cooperating with federal law enforcement agencies in their ongoing investigation and working closely with the Kings organization. All Golden 1 member accounts are safe, and there is no impact to any of their accounts.

The Miami Heat said that David is on leave, pending the outcome of the investigation.