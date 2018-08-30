LOUISVILLE, Ky. (CBS Local) – KFC is trying to convince you to name your baby Harland.

Harland is the first name of the Kentucky Fried Chicken’s founder, Colonel Harland Sanders, whose 128th birthday will be on Sept. 9. In honor of “The Colonel,” parents can enter to win a cash prize if their child is born on Sanders’ birthday and shares his name.

The first baby named Harland born on Sept. 9 will be deemed the grand prize winner. If there is a tie, a random drawing between those newborns will determine the winner.

The “Name Your Baby Harland” contest is open from Sept. 9 to Oct. 9, so you have a month to submit the birth certificate.

The grand prize is $11,000 awarded in the form of a check to go towards the baby’s college education.

It’s a great name for your baby. Just say it out loud. Harland. Plus, your greatly named kid could get $11,000 for college. — KFC (@kfc) August 29, 2018

The winner will reportedly be announced on or around Oct. 15. Soon-to-be parents can enter the contest here.

