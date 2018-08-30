SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Emergency road repairs will shut down portions of Interstate 5 through Labor Day weekend in Downtown Sacramento after a large pothole damaged vehicles.

Caltrans has a 59-hour rotating closure that will start on Friday night and last through Tuesday morning. A separate closure is expected to start on Thursday night and run through Friday morning.

Several vehicles were disabled due to a pothole left by a chunk of crumbling highway along Interstate 5 Thursday morning.

RELATED: Caltrans Road Damage claim form

The closures will affect northbound lanes on Interstate 5.

Caltrans will close the No. 3, 4 and 5 lanes during night time work, and the No. 1 and No. 2 lanes during the daytime work. Lane numbers are counted from the center, starting with the far left lane.

Lane closures on Thursday night will run from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Friday. The I Street onramp to Interstate 5 will be closed.

Lane closures on Friday night will start at 11 p.m. and run through Labor Day weekend to 4 a.m. on Tuesday. The I Street onramp to Interstate 5 will also be closed.