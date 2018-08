4:30 p.m. UPDATE: The United States Geological Survey has downgraded the earthquake to a magnitude-3.8

TRUCKEE (CBS13) —A magnitude-4.1 earthquake struck near Truckee on Thursday.

The earthquake was near the northwest side of Lake Tahoe at 3:08 p.m.

It was a shallow earthquake with a depth of less than half a mile.

Thursday’s quake comes just over a month after a magnitude-3.6 earthquake struck nearby.