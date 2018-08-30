  • CBS13On Air

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A Canadian woman and her 10-year-old daughter who vanished on their way to a Northern California camping trip were found Thursday and they were indeed camping, authorities said.

Audrey Rodrigue, 29, and her daughter, Emily Rodrigue, were last heard from Sunday when the mother texted her boyfriend in Canada.

“#AudreyandEmily have been found!,” the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office tweeted Thursday evening. “We checked in & saw both of them. They are in good health & simply enjoying their California camping trip.”

The office didn’t indicate where the two were found but they had reservations Tuesday at a Six Rivers National Forest campground, 340 miles (550 kilometers) north of San Francisco.

Mother and daughter flew to San Francisco on Saturday, rented a car and spent the night at a hotel near the airport. They had been expected to head to a hotel in Pescadero, south of San Francisco, but never arrived.

Rodrigue’s boyfriend called authorities Monday after he didn’t hear from the woman again, sheriff’s spokeswoman Rosemerry Blankswade said.

Authorities said they had no set plan for the trip and were choosing destinations as they traveled.

U.S. Forest Service rangers checked the camp area at the national forest and showed photos to other campers and staff, who said they thought they had seen the mother and daughter and that they appeared happy and not in distress, Blankswade said.

Audrey Rodrigue’s Facebook page says she lives in Montreal.

