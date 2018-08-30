HOLLY HILL, Fla. (CBS) — Product Quest Manufacturing just announced a voluntary recall of CVS Health 12 Hour Sinus Relief Nasal Mist due to a finding of microbial contamination identified as Pseudomonas aeruginosa.

Out of an abundance of caution, Product Quest has decided to expand the recall to include all lots of nasal products and baby oral gels currently within expiration that were manufactured at the company’s Florida facility. There is no known microbial contamination associated with the nasal products and baby oral gels that are the subject of this expanded recall. This recall should be carried out to the retail level.

The additional nasal and baby oral gel products included as part of this expanded recall are included in the attached PDF. The products can be identified by checking the item code, product description, lot #, and expiration date, as included in the attached PDF.

Product Quest is notifying its customers by oral and written communication and is arranging for return/replacement etc. of all recalled products. Consumers/distributors/retailers that have product which is being recalled should stop using the product and return it to the place of purchase.

Consumers with questions regarding this recall can contact Product Quest Manufacturing LLC at 704-939-4342, Monday through Friday from 8 am to 4 pm, EST. Consumers should contact their physician or healthcare provider if they have experienced any problems that may be related to taking or using these drug products.

Adverse reactions or quality problems experienced with the use of these products may be reported to the FDA’s MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program either online, by regular mail or by fax.

Complete and submit the report Online : www.fda.gov/medwatch/report.htm

: www.fda.gov/medwatch/report.htm Regular Mail or Fax: Download form www.fda.gov/MedWatch/getforms.htm or call 1-800-332-1088 to request a reporting form, then complete and return to the address on the pre-addressed form, or submit by fax to 1-800-FDA-0178.

This recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.